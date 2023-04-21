Eastern Cape man sentenced for murder of SANDF member

Cape Town - One of the two accused convicted of murdering a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in the Gqeberha High Court. Phumza Skade, 36, a mother of two young children, disappeared on February 12, 2020.

According to the Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on the date of her disappearance, Skade, who was off duty at the time, informed her family she would be going to New Brighton to consult with her sangoma on personal issues. It was not the first time Skade had consulted the sangoma at his house. “Later that day, at about 4pm, her body was found on the M17 in bushes by a jogger. She sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. Information revealed that Ms Skade was at the sangoma’s house prior to her death,” Naidu said.

While her body was found, the HeraldLive reported the mother of two’s family had no idea where she was for four days. Failure to collect her daughter at daycare for six days saw the facility’s staff taking care of the young child without knowing her mother had passed on. Naidu said the case was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team.

Four months after the murder, the sangoma, Lebohang Lekhooana, 39, and his accomplice, Vusumzi Msi, 30, were arrested. The duo was subsequently released on R1 000 bail. In January 2023, Lekhooana and Msi were convicted of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of unlicensed ammunition.

However, on April 6, Lekhooana died from natural causes just before sentencing. On Wednesday, Msi was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for murder, five years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years imprisonment for the possession of unlicensed ammunition. The court ordered the firearm-related sentences to run concurrently with the murder sentence.

This means he will be imprisoned for 18 years. While police welcomed the sentencing, the motive for the murder remains a mystery as both accused maintained their innocence throughout the case. Acting District Commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay, Brigadier Ronald Knoll, applauded the excellent investigation conducted by Detective Sergeant Wright.