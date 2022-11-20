Eastern Cape mom accused of bludgeoning 4 kids to death, dies

Durban - Nomboleko Simayile, the woman accused of bludgeoning her four children to death, has died in hospital. “According to information at this stage, whilst she was in police custody on Sunday afternoon, she reported to the police that she was not feeling well but did not say what the nature of the sickness was. She was then immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where she allegedly died. The cause of death is yet to be established once the post mortem has been conducted,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kinana said Simayile had already appeared in Engcobo Magistrate court on murder charges but the case was remanded to November 29 for a formal bail hearing. Kinana added that an inquest docket has been registered for investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The National Prosecuting Authority said the 32-year-old woman was due to appear in court however she fell ill in the holding cells last week. At the time, the State intended to have Simayile transferred for medical observation as she was mentally fit to stand trial.

Simayile allegedly murdered her two boys and two girls; 2, 5, 9 and 11 on November 9. NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said Simayile told her father about the incident. "They had been sleeping with her in a rondavel at heir homestead at Tsalaba Area in the district of Ngcobo, while her aged parents were sleeping in a separate flat within the same homestead. The father alerted his wife and summoned the community members after making the gruesome discovery of his grandchildren. All of them had been bludgeoned to death with a hammer," Tyali said.

Story continues below Advertisement

She had been charged with four counts of murder. It is alleged that Simayile had suffered with mental health issues. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) urges people to open up about their mental health and seek professional help.

Story continues below Advertisement