Eastern Cape mother and her three young children perish in house fire, as husband escapes

A woman and her three young children perished in a house fire in the Eastern Cape, while her husband and an infant escaped. According to the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape, the their house burnt to ashes while they had been asleep.

The incident took in the Mbulukweza village. In sending his condolences, the Eastern Cape MEC of Education Fundile Gade said two of the three learners were enrolled at Mzantsi primary school, while one was studying at Upper Mbulukweza primary school, Mbulukweza village when the incident happened. The department said the father escaped the ordeal without a scratch.

“Our prayers are with the family, and we hope they will find solace in God during the painful period. We send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the affected family for their tragedy,” said Gade. He said funeral arrangements have not been confirmed. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said police were summoned to the area.

“On arrival, they found four family members. A 30-year-old woman and three kids burnt in the house. “Circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation. Police investigation is continuing,” said Mdleleni. Police said the husband and a four-month-old baby escaped.