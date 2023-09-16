Eastern Cape police arrest syndicate linked to insurance claim murders

Seven suspects linked to 11 murders in the Eastern Cape related to insurance claims are expected to appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Six of the suspects were arrested on Friday during a multidisciplinary and well-coordinated operation conducted at about 1am where warrants of arrest were executed at the residence of six of the suspects in Kwanobuhle and Despatch.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the group was wanted for several murders, and the arrest came after 10 months of intense investigations by Queenstown Murder and Robbery unit and Cradock Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit. She said investigators managed to link the syndicate to numerous hit killings in Kwadwesi, Kwanobuhle, Despatch, Whittlesea, and Kamesh. “The suspects were connected to these cases through ballistic linkages and insurances policies. The seventh suspect is at St Albans Prison awaiting trial for possession of firearm case and will also be charged with the other six suspects.

“During the arrests, the team consisting of Murder and Robbery from Queenstown; Commercial Crimes Unit from Cradock, Uitenhage and Gqeberha; Provincial Anti-Gang Unit in Gqeberha; Public Order Police in Gqeberha; SAPS Kwanobuhle and Despatch detectives also confiscated a firearm, three magazines, 95 live rounds of ammunition and two cellphones,” Naidu said. The suspects are aged between 40 and 52 and will be facing at least 11 counts of murder, in which two are double murder cases in Kwanobuhle, racketeering, fraud relating to several claims that were submitted on the 11 deceased persons as well as the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the investigating teams for the outstanding success.