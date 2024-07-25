Eastern Cape police clamp down on cash-in-transit robberies and illegal firearms

The police in the Eastern Cape are ramping up their efforts to combat cash-in-transit (CIT) heists and the spread of illegal firearms across the province. Over the past week, police have seized 33 firearms, underscoring their commitment to addressing the surge in illegal arms that often result in severe and violent crimes within local communities.

In an operation on Tuesday, July 23, the Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Mthatha executed a search warrant at a residence in Upper Ngqwarha, Mqanduli. The operation, which took place around 1am, and was part of an investigation into a CIT robbery that occurred in Mqanduli on July 5. During the raid, a 32-year-old man was arrested with an Uzi rifle and ammunition. He faces charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and illegal ammunition.

Initial investigations revealed that the firearm was stolen from a private security company in Mqanduli in February 2021. Further interrogation of the suspect led the police to a property in Mpunzana, Mthatha, where a silver-grey Toyota Corolla was found in a garage. The vehicle was linked to a business robbery in Sterkspruit earlier this month. The suspect will appear in court on charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and illegal ammunition, and is expected to face additional charges for the CIT robbery, attempted murder, and malicious damage to property.

The seized firearm will undergo ballistic analysis, and the vehicle has been impounded for further investigation. The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, praised the arrest and the recoveries. "The CIT task team, comprising members from TRT, DPCI, and the tracking unit, is effectively addressing organised crime in the province and demonstrating a firm commitment to tackling CIT robberies. The police will continue to decisively confront criminal activities," said Mene.