Eastern Cape police hunt for killers after 3 bullet-riddled bodies found dumped on Dutywa roadside

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for a group of killers after three men were found dumped alongside the roadside of R408 between Dutywa and Willowvale, near Swekileni Locality, on Monday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said residents contacted police after discovering a bullet-riddled VW Polo parked at the side of the road.

“On arrival at the crime scene, they observed that there was a silver Polo motor vehicle with registration no FKH 782 MP which was riddled with bullets next to the road. Next to the vehicle were two bodies, the third body was lying inside the car on the driver's seat,” Kinana said. Police are investigating. No arrests have been made. “The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has ordered the speedy arrest of those involved in the cold-blooded killing of the three men,” Kinana said.

Anyone with information that could help police find the suspects is urged to contact the Dutywa police station or the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Vlooh, at 072 449 8394. Last week, a missing 37-year-old man's body was found stuffed in a suitcase, dumped in Phahlane Street in Newvale. So far, one person has been arrested and charged with murder. Investigations continue. IOL