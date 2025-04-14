Eastern Cape police hunt killers after mother and daughter shot dead in home invasion

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched an intense manhunt for suspects following the brutal killing of a mother and her daughter in Dulasile, near Nkondlo Administrative Area, on Friday night. Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the victims, aged 38 and 19, were sleeping in their homestead at around 9pm on Friday, April 11 when unknown assailants forcefully entered their home.

"It is alleged that the victims were sleeping in their homestead when unknown men kicked down the door, and upon entering, they fired shots, killing both of them," Mdleleni said. The two women were declared dead at the scene. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigators are working to establish what led to the senseless double murder. "The motive for the killing is not yet established and forms part of the investigation," Mdleleni confirmed.

Eastern Cape police have opened two cases of murder, but no arrests have been made. They are urging members of the public with any information to come forward. in a similar incident, six suspects were arrested on the N2 near Kinkelbos, Eastern Cape, following the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Bulelani Dayile during a house robbery in KwaMaqoma township on March 10.

Police intercepted a Suzuki Ertiga matching the getaway vehicle description and found an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and a stolen cellphone inside. Dayile was shot while sitting in his kitchen as four armed men stormed his home and fled with a cellphone. The suspects face charges of murder, house robbery, possession of stolen property, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.