Eastern Cape police launch manhunt after six people, including eight-year-old boy, shot dead in a car

Eastern Cape police launched a manhunt for suspects involved in a mass shooting incident on Sunday morning. A total of seven people lost their lives in the “senseless shooting” in Zwelitsha, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police received information during the early hours of Sunday (May 19) of multiple shootings in the Nxanxashe location in Willowvale where six occupants of a Mazda 3 were killed in a hail of bullets. The victims where aged between eight and 45 and included five males and one female. “Another person was found dead about a kilometre away in a Toyota Fortuner. Police also found not far from both scenes, an abandoned VW Polo with blood stains in the vehicle.”

Naidu said the motive for the shooting was under investigation and there have been no arrests. Police said names of the deceased were being verified and would be released once their next of kin was informed. “The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit will be investigating the seven counts of murder,” Naidu said.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the shooting. She urged anyone with information related to these murders to come forward and assist in the investigation. “The team of experienced detectives will be working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind these senseless killings,” Mene said.