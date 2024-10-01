Eastern Cape police officer gunned down, SAPS launches search for killers

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape has initiated an extensive search for at least two individuals who fatally shot a police Warrant officer in Ngqeleni on Monday. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said at about 2:45pm, it is alleged that two men, with at least one of them armed with a firearm, accosted a 59-year-old police Warrant Officer at Chaplain Street in Ngqeleni.

“It is further said that the police officer was fatally shot, and his service pistol was stolen,” he said. Police are requesting anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the alleged criminals to contact their local police station. The information can also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed words of grief to the family.

“This incident is seen as an attack on the authority of the state. We would like to assure the public that we will do our best to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. “The management of the South African Police Service would like to remind police officers to be vigilant and alert at all times because criminals are bold and brazen and would not think twice to attack us,” said Mene. In another case, a police officer was gunned down in the Western Cape. The sister-in-law is accused of orchestrating the murder.