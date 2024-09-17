Eastern Cape police officer killed in N2 crash

A police officer from the Mthatha K9 Unit died in an accident on the N2 outside Tsolo, while tracking down suspects linked to a house robbery. The crash occurred on Monday, September 16, Eastern Cape police said.

The officer, a 49-year-old Warrant Officer, was among five officers en route to Qumbu to follow up on leads when their vehicles collided with a minibus and another car near Dukathole Brickyard. The officer was driving one of the two police vehicles involved in the accident and was declared dead at the scene. The other four officers in the vehicles were injured and have been hospitalised.The extent of their injuries was unclear, but they are under close medical supervision.

The officers had been following information about suspects involved in a house robbery in Port Edward. Despite the crash, other law enforcement units arrested the suspects later that day. “A case of culpable homicide was opened for further investigation.The two alleged armed suspects who were being pursued were eventually nabbed,” said Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, Police spokesperson.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed deep sadness over the incident. "These members showed dedication to their duty of serving and protecting,“ Mene said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the officer who lost his life, and we wish the injured officers a swift recovery.”