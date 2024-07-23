Eastern Cape Police operations lead to over 800 arrests in one week

In a significant crackdown on crime, the Eastern Cape Police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted over 54 000 high-density operations last week, resulting in the arrest of 814 suspects. These operations, from July 15 to July 21, targeted a range of offences from murder to possession of illicit drugs.

The multi-disciplinary efforts have shown positive results across the eight districts of the province. Notably, 14 suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and 42 individuals were charged for contravening the Firearms Control Act during firearms inspections. In addressing violent crimes, 186 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, including cases of domestic violence. Th police also took into custody 36 suspects for murder.

“Despite the stubborn crime challenges in some areas of the province, our consistent efforts are yielding positive outcomes. We remain committed to dealing decisively with criminals,” Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said. Traffic enforcement was also a focus, with the Department of Transport assisting the police in conducting 430 vehicle checkpoints, including 40 roadblocks. These efforts led to the arrest of 55 motorists for drunk driving. In an effort to enforce the Eastern Cape Liquor Act, police closed 12 liquor outlets operating without licenses and seized 925 litres of liquor. Furthermore, operations against abalone poaching resulted in the confiscation of 896 units of abalone.