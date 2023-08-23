Eastern Cape police seized abalone estimated at R1.3 million in Cookhouse, and one suspect arrested

The Cookhouse Highway Patrol arrested a man who was driving a Toyota Avanza and in possession of nine bags containing 1,253 units of abalone, estimated at R1.3 million. The suspect was arrested by off-duty SAPS Cookhouse Highway Patrol members and confiscated abalone worth approximately R1.3 million on Monday night.

It is alleged that on Monday, August 21, 2023, at about 9pm, members received and followed up on information about a suspicious vehicle travelling on N10 from Gqeberha towards Cradock. A high-speed chase ensued between a Toyota Avanza and police on the N10 towards Cradock from Cookhouse. "The members succeeded in blocking off the vehicle at approximately 40 kilometres from Cradock," police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said.

"Upon searching the vehicle, nine bags containing 1253 units of abalone were found hidden under bags and black plastic. "One suspect, aged 35, was arrested and detained in terms of the Marine Living Resource Act—possession and transportation of abalone," Van Rensburg said. Van Rensburg further added that the estimated street value of the abalone is R1.3 million, and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka, applauded the dedication and commitment of the members. "It seems that criminals are not heeding our warnings. "They must know that we will not hesitate to arrest them if they are found using our roads to transport illegal goods.