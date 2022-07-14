Eastern Cape policeman gets 24 years imprisonment for murder, attempted murder

Rustenburg - A policeman was sentenced to a collective 24 years imprisonment in the New Brighton Regional Court in the Eastern Cape. Silumko Wiseman Majola, was sentenced to 15 years for murder, five years for attempted murder, three years for negligent use of a firearm, and 12 months for reckless endangerment to persons.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Majola, who was a constable attached to the Kabega Park police station, quarrelled with the deceased, Sinethemba Lamani, at a tavern in Zwide on October 2 in 2014. NPA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali said that during their argument which was a result of lewd remarks Majola had made to the deceased’s girlfriend, he told the deceased that “'as you are a hero, you will become a zero”. "The deceased fled the place, with Majola and his friend in pursuit, but they could not catch up with him.

"On the following evening, he met the deceased, who was in the company of his twin and confronted him again. The deceased’s twin tried to intervene but when Majola drew a firearm, they tried to flee. Shots went off, and the deceased fell while holding on to his twin. Majola continued shooting him, while he was on the ground. During the shooting, a bystander also got hit by a bullet," Tyali said. Majola pleaded not guilty during the trial, claiming to have been acting in self-defence. "That was rejected by the court, as prosecutor Tracy Brown led eyewitness evidence to the contrary. The court agreed with the prosecution, that Majola deserved a harsh punishment because as a police official, he should have known better," Tyali said.

Story continues below Advertisement