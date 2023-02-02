Eastern Cape Premier condemns the brutal killing of 10 people by gunmen in Qunu, Bityi

Johannesburg – Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the brutal killing of 10 people by unknown gunmen in two separate incidents in Bityi and Qunu, near Mthatha. The shootings took place on Wednesday night.

Three people were killed by unknown gunmen in Thantseka location in Bityi, while another seven people were shot dead in a village in Qunu. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this vicious and senseless attack on families. It is heartbreaking to hear that elderly women, children and heads of households lose their lives in the most brutal way in our province,” said Mabuyane. The premier has also expressed concern about the repeated attacks on families that have been noted in the OR Tambo and Chris Hani districts as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro recently.

“The high rate of these incidents is indicative of a decay in our moral fibre. All sectors of society should work together to fight crime and restore peace, as well as promote safety and security in our communities.” Mabuyane said armed criminals had brought about anxiety and distress for families and the community. The premier has also called on the police to remain focused and treat each incident as a high priority.

"Law enforcement agencies must follow all leads to identify these criminals and bring them before the courts of law to face their crimes. "We also urge community members with any information that may lead to the arrest of individuals behind these murders to urgently contact the police and share that information," said Mabuyane.