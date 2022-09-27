Eastern Cape prosecutor accused of raping university student gets R3500 bail

Rustenburg- A 33-year-old Eastern Cape prosecutor appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping a university student on Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. Manzolwandle Xhanti Nkubungu was granted R3 500 bail, with strict conditions and the case was postponed to November 4 when he would be joined to his co-accused, Ntuthuzelo Tsotetsi Tsotso, 37.

“The case emanates from a 28 December, 2021 incident during which a 23-year-old university student was allegedly sexually assaulted while sleeping at the prosecutor’s house, after a night out,” said NPA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape division, Luxolo Tyali. “Tsotso was arrested soon after the matter was reported to the police, after he was linked to the alleged crime. He was released on R3 500 bail. Further investigations have since linked Nkubungu, which led to his arrest on Monday, 26 September 2022.” He said the NPA viewed this case, which falls in the realm of gender-based violence, in a very serious light and has started internal labour relations processes against the Komani-based prosecutor.

“The enrolment of this case against one of our own is a clear indication that if there is enough evidence of a commission of crime against anyone, the NPA will prosecute without fear favour or prejudice,” Tyali said. In a separate case, the police in KwaZulu-Natal said Jabulani Cebolenkosi Mfanafuthi Mpungose, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Dumisani Mfanafuthi Nxumalo, 53. He was further sentenced to 15 years for carjacking. “On 3 July 2021, the body of Nxumalo was discovered by farmworkers at Kranskop with gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that the deceased was reported missing at Kranskop SAPS (South African Police Service) the previous day. A case of murder was opened for investigation,” said Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

