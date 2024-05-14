Eastern Cape rapist sentenced to two life terms

An Eastern Cape rapist has been sentenced to two life terms for rape in the Mthatha Regional Court. Siyanda Brian Sobetwa, 41, from Mandela Park was convicted on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Welile Matyolo, said the victims were minors. In 2014, Sobetwa was staying with his girlfriend and her nine-year-old daughter in a one-bedroom apartment in Mandela Park. He sexually assaulted the girl when her mother was not home. The court heard he continued defiling the young girl until 2018, when he thought she was old enough to be raped. He then raped her and threatened her to keep quiet.

In 2020, the second victim who was 13 years old at the time, visited them in Mandela Park in December during the vacation period and she was raped in January 2021. “In 2023, the first victim reported the sexual abuse to her mother who immediately reported the matter to police. The Sobetwa was arrested and remained in custody until the finalisation of the case,” Matyolo said. Sobetwa was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each on two counts of sexual assault and life imprisonment each on two counts of rape.