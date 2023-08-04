Eastern Cape serial rapist who targeted teen girls handed multiple life terms

A serial rapist in Lusikisiki has been sentenced to three life imprisonment terms for raping and exploiting teenage girls on three separate occasions. Vuyani Khetshane, 34, was convicted by the Lusikisiki Regional Court on three counts of rape and was sentenced on Thursday to three life terms in prison.

In addition, he was sentenced to five years for kidnapping, but the court ordered it to run concurrently with one life sentence. Khetshane's arrest came on June 8, 2022, after DNA evidence linked him to rapes committed six years earlier. In the first incident on January 3, 2016, Khetshane volunteered to accompany a 19-year-old victim to her home, forcibly took her keys and cellphone, and raped her repeatedly until the following morning.

The second incident occurred on June 9, 2016, when a 17-year-old victim was kidnapped by two men wielding knives, driven to a remote location, and raped by four men. The final incident took place on December 11, 2016, when Khetshane, along with other occupants in a vehicle, offered a 13-year-old victim a lift. He followed her when she left the vehicle, assaulted her, and raped her at knifepoint.

During the trial, Khetshane pleaded not guilty to all four counts, claiming the victims had consented as they were his girlfriends. Acting Regional Court Prosecutor Siyabonga Macebo presented evidence from eight witnesses and submitted victim impact statements. "The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances for deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life," said NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.