Eastern Cape teacher suspended after allegedly forcing pupils to masturbate

Durban - An Eastern Cape school teacher has been suspended after he allegedly forced pupils to masturbate and collected their semen. TimesLive reported that the teacher from Mdingi Junior Secondary School was known to police and his arrest was expected soon.

According to the report, police confirmed that two counts of sexual assault had been opened after the children revealed what had been going on. It is alleged the teacher had been targeting pupils in Grades 6, 7, 8 and 9 between February and October this year and they would go into his office one by one to masturbate. Police are not sure what the teacher did with the semen. However, it has been confirmed that the teacher had been suspended and an investigation was under way.

Speaking to SAFM, spokesperson for the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape, Malibongwe Mtima, said they were providing support to the pupils involved. “While the report came from two pupils, we have since learnt there are pupils from other grades that were affected,” he said. Mtima said the department was working with police as that was not only a case of misconduct, but also a criminal case.

Mtima added that there was no clear reason as to why the teacher collected the semen. At this stage, it is also unclear if the teacher touched any of the pupils during the alleged acts. Mtima said the department was verifying the allegations before taking any further action against the teacher.

