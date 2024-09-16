Eastern Cape top cop condemns latest mob justice murders

Two men who were seen jumping out the window of a home where a woman was found strangled, were later found beaten to death in a grazing field at Lukhwethu location near Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Saturday, September 14. “A women went to check her neighbour’s house, she notice two men jumping out of the window and running. She found the door slightly open, and when entering the house, she saw the body lying on the floor. She alert the community, who allegedly chased after the two men,” said police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa.

A short while later, the two men were found dead in the grazing field with multiple injuries. In another incident in the area, a 40-year-old man was discovered dead inside a house with upper body injuries and an electric cable around his neck. Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her concern over the four deaths, warning that mob justice is murder, and that those who take the law into their own hands will face the full might of the courts.