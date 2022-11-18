Eastern Cape woman accused of killing husband released for now

Durban - An Eastern Cape woman accused of shooting and killing her husband has been released pending further investigation. According to police reports Gideon van Eck, 60, was allegedly shot and killed by his wife Natasha on Bakenkop Farm just outside of Kariega on Sunday night at around 8pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, a murder case is being investigated by SAPS Uitenhage. “The suspect was arrested and appeared in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. “The case was not enrolled and the alleged suspect was released pending further investigation as directed by the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP).”

Beetge said once the investigation is complete, the docket will be sent back to the SPP (senior public prosecutor) for a decision. Van Eck’s sister told News 24 that the couple, married for 36 years, had a long history of arguments. Emmie Posthumus claimed Natasha had tried to shoot him on a previous occasion, but the gun had jammed, News 24 reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

News24 said they had approached Natasha for a response to these allegations. In a separate incident, a year after a Phoenix man was arrested for setting his home alight that resulted in the death of his wife and four children, appeared in the Durban High Court this week. Kista Sergie Chetty, 57, is facing five counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, as well arson.

Story continues below Advertisement