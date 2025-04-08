Eastern Cape woman sentenced for defrauding the Road Accident Fund

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has welcomed the sentence handed down by the Cradock Regional Court in the Eastern Cape to a woman who defrauded the fund. Thembisa Lawana Dakuse, 38, was convicted of submitting a fraudulent claim after an accident in 2018.

Dakuse submitted the same claim twice — the first time alleging she had been involved in a vehicle crash in Motherwell, and the second time, stating she had been a pedestrian coming home from work at the time of the accident. She lied that she could not continue working, yet she was found to be unemployed. Dakuse was investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) who had found that she misrepresented the facts and this almost resulted in a loss of over R700,000 for the RAF. She was sentenced to two years imprisonment which was suspended for five years.