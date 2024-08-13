Eastern Cape's crime-fighting triumph: Major operation leads to arrests

Police efforts to tackle crime in the Eastern Cape have led to remarkable results, with over 600 suspects arrested in just one week. Across the province’s eight districts, Operation Shanela was launched with the aim of combating crime within key policing areas, said the police statement by Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

In collaboration with other stakeholders, police conducted stop and searches, set up roadblocks, checked liquor outlet compliance, and carried out crime awareness initiatives, including safety tips for local communities and school learners. During the operation, a total of 21,291 individuals were searched, resulting in the seizure of 17 unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as 669 Mandrax tablets found in the possession of suspects. Those apprehended face charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, and rape, to robbery, residential burglary, assault, drug dealing, and theft from motor vehicles.

In response to contact crimes such as hijackings and house robberies, police have increased their visibility in all hotspot areas to ensure a safer environment for the community. During roadblocks conducted as part of the operation, 22 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. All of the suspects are scheduled to appear in various Magistrates' Courts today and tomorrow within the Eastern Cape's jurisdiction.