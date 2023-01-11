Eastern Cape’s ‘most wanted criminal’ nabbed during high-speed chase, driving Nissan NP 200

Durban - Police have arrested one of the Eastern Cape’s most wanted criminals. The 25-year-old is allegedly linked to house robberies, kidnapping, hijackings, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was linked to crime in the Kwazakele area. “The suspect was arrested during the early hours of Wednesday morning, by members of the Kwazakele Task Team and Crime Prevention, after a high-speed chase in Zwide. “It is alleged that the Kwazakele Task Team members received and followed up on information of the movement of the 25-year-old suspect.

“Observation duties were held and at 00:25, the suspect was seen driving a white Nissan NP 200 bakkie. “When he noticed the police, he sped off, which resulted in a high-speed chase. “The crime prevention members provided back-up. At the corners of Qeqe and Manana streets in Zwide, the suspect lost control and crashed into the pavement. As he tried to escape, he was apprehended.”

Naidu said a 9mm pistol and ammunition were found in his possession. The pistol’s serial number was filed off. “The bakkie was impounded for further investigation. “The suspect is well known and investigators are probing his possible link to several cases of house robbery, vehicle hijacking, kidnapping and attempted murder in the Kwazakele, Bethelsdorp and Swartkops areas.”

