Eat, drink and run: Man slapped with fraud charge after trying to dodge nearly R10K bill at Durban restaurant

Police have arrested a man who allegedly fled after he and his friends racked up an almost R10 000 bill at Durban's popular beachfront restaurant, California Dreaming. The 28-year-old and his two friends arrived at the venue after midday and according to the receipt, they ordered a bottle of Hennessey valued at R3900, Red Bull, ribs and steak, chicken, pasta, fish as well as tequilla and Cognac priced at R1500.

Speaking to TimesLive, California Dreaming manager Njabulo Mlambo, said the trio was joined by two women and two other men who left after a short while. Mlambo said the three men tried to settle the bill after 10pm but one of the men's bank cards declined four times.

The receipt from the men’s afternoon at California Dreaming. Picture: Boss UIP The man then asked to make payment via EFT. Mlambo said he was shown proof of payment via WhatsApp and when he called his boss's brother, he was told the money hadn't reflected.

Mlambo said the man asked to go to toilet and after a while, when he failed to return, they became suspicious and alerted security. While they tried to make a run for it, one of the men was caught and arrested. He has since been charged with fraud and is expected to appear in court. IOL