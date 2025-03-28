Education MEC condemns sexual assault after a Limpopo teacher was found with 13-year-old girl in his office

Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, the Limpopo MEC for Education, has strongly condemned the allegations of sexual assault against a 58-year-old teacher at a primary school in the Capricorn South Education District. According to reports, the teacher, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old leaner was found with her in the school office on Tuesday, March 25.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said that the team from the department has been dispatched to the school to offer psycho-social support. Law enforcement authorities responded swiftly to the report, arresting the teacher and launching a formal investigation. The MEC emphasized the sacred duty educators have toward their students.

“A teacher’s responsibility is to guide, protect and groom learners for the future. Learners should feel safe around their teachers as teachers become second parents to them,” said Lerule-Ramakhanya Citing the Employment of Educators Act and the South African Council of Educators' code of conduct, the MEC reiterated that such behavior, if proven, carries severe consequences, including dismissal from the profession. “Our prayers and heartfelt support go to the victim’s family and the school community,” she said.

“I urge parents and school communities to join hands in safeguarding our children by reporting behavior that threatens learners’ safety.” Lerule-Ramakhanya also praised the prompt action taken by law enforcement. “The department is grateful and commends the law enforcement agency for their swift action in apprehending the alleged perpetrator. We have confidence in our legal system that justice will prevail.”