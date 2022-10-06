EFF gunned down in Rustenburg, calls for swift arrest

Rustenburg – An EFF councillor in Rustenburg was shot dead in Freedom Park, in the North West province. Tsietsi Mohulatsi, 58, was allegedly shot dead by unknown suspects at an informal settlement in Freedom Park.

“Mohulatsi’s lifeless body was found inside his white Nissan Navara bakkie at Freedom Park informal settlement between Extension 4 and 5 outside Phokeng in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 4 October 2022, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on his upper body,” said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. “The victim’s body was spotted by passers-by who reported the incident to the police. “The motive of the incident is yet to be determined and investigations are still under way.

“No arrests have been effected at this stage.” He said police in Phokeng have launched a manhunt for Mohulatsi’s killers. “The police request anybody who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Seatile Modisane on 076 834 3531.

“Alternatively, the SAPS Crime Stop can be called on 08600 10111. “Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App,” Brigadier Mokgwabone said. Mohulatsi would be laid to rest on Sunday, in Maologane.

In a statement, the EFF said it was mourning the councillor’s death and called for the speedy arrest of the suspects. “The shooting of Councillor Mohulatsi, comes amidst rising violent crime in South Africa and a trend of political intolerance that has seen violence prevail over peaceful means of resolving differences. “It is indeed a sad and painful loss, which serves as a reminder that no one is immune to the brutality of crime and violence.

“The EFF sends its deepest condolences to the Mohulatsi family, his friends and all fellow fighters who have worked diligently with him in the building of the organisation and fighting for services for our people in the Rustenburg Municipality,” said the party. Two weeks ago an ANC councillor was held hostage, assaulted and his car torched in Lethabong north east of Rustenburg at an ANC branch meeting. The attack on councillor Wilson Fulani was reportedly linked to selection of candidates for the coming ANC elective conference.