Pretoria - EFF in Limpopo has expressed “dismay” following the death of councillor Jonas Lebitsi Mpe, who was shot at his home by an unknown assailant. “Fighter Mpe was sworn in as a proportional representative councillor in the Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality in the Sekhukhune District after attaining the second position during the 2021 local government elections,” EFF Limpopo provincial chairperson Tshilidzi Maraga said.

She said Mpe was “very much active” in the community. “He was the real ground force and used to transport pensioners to their pay points, especially during grants. Today (Saturday) he was supposed to have transported learners without IDs to Home Affairs in Marble Hall. “He was more involved in his community and had good working relationship with the local tribal authorities,” said Maraga.

According to SAPS in Limpopo, Mpe was shot at his home at around 9pm on Thursday. The EFF said Mpe lived alone. “On Thursday evening just after load shedding at around 9pm, he was fatally shot by an unknown man in his house. He was staying alone in the house and because of the injuries he sustained, he excessively bled until he succumbed to injuries from gunshots,” said Maraga.

“His lifeless body was spotted lying by the fence by schoolchildren, who immediately alerted the neighbours and the Maklerekeng SAPS.” Mpe’s missing vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was found abandoned in bushes. “As the EFF we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Mpe family, relatives, friends and the ground forces of our movement.

“We would also like to thank the dedication shown by the SAPS Limpopo and we hope and trust that soon the murderers will be apprehended and brought to book,” said Maraga. Police in Limpopo have appealed for community members’ help in tracking down the killer. “Anyone who know or may have witnessed what transpired is encouraged to urgently call Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 876 6429 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or nearest police station,” a police spokesperson said..