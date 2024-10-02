Effingham community in shock after elderly woman and grandson stabbed to death

Durban's Effingham community is in shock following the murders of two people in an alleged domestic dispute on Wednesday morning. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said medics rushed to a home in Sim Place following reports of a multiple stabbing.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene to find police and security officials in attendance, and were shown into a house where the incident had taken place," he said. Three people were found with multiple stab wounds all over their bodies. "An elderly female believed to be in her 70s and a teenage boy had sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for them, and they were declared deceased on the scene," Jamieson explained.

He said a woman, in her 40s, sustained serious injuries and was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to hospital, under police guard. Tyron Powell of Marshall Security added that the wounded woman sustained severe lacerations to her neck and arms. "The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but it is suspected to be domestic-related. Greenwood Park South African PS are currently investigating the case further," he added.