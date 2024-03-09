Eight arrested after female diplomat robbed at Pretoria traffic intersection

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng have arrested eight men, linked to a car jamming syndicate. The arrest comes following the robbery of a female diplomat at a busy traffic intersection in Pretoria on Friday. "According to a preliminary report, police responded swiftly after suspects travelling in a white Toyota Corolla and white Ford Ranger blocked the diplomats vehicle at corners Burnett Street and Festival Street in Pretoria at about 2pm," said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

In a statement, Brigadier Mathe said the woman was robbed of her handbag and other personal belongings. Mathe said officers chased the suspects and managed to arrest four along the N1 highway. She said officers traced the remaining suspects to a Shell Ultra City in Midrand. The men were duly arrested. "All eight suspects were arrested and were found to be in possession of one firearm, three cellphones and another three vehicle jammers," Mathe said.