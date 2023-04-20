Cape Town – Gqeberha police have arrested eight suspects and wounded some of the suspects after a hijacking took place in Motherwell on Wednesday. The police also recovered a gun, ammunition, as well as suspected stolen property, which had been stolen during the alleged hijacking in Motherwell on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Van Rensburg, said at about 9.20am on Wednesday, the driver of a white Hyundai H100 LDV was hijacked while travelling on the N2. “The driver was forced to stop after he was pointed with a firearm by a passenger of a silver Chevrolet vehicle. “The hijacked vehicle was driven to Sidwell where the driver was forced into another vehicle and taken to Addo Road.

“After a while, the vehicle was returned to him without its contents,” Van Rensburg said. She said at about 12.50pm on Wednesday, SAPS Gqeberha Flying Squad members received and followed up on information of suspected stolen goods being offloaded at a house in Msintsana Road in NU 7 in Motherwell. “Immediately on arrival, the police met a group of approximately 20 suspects who started to fire shots at the members, and police retaliated by firing back.

“As the suspects scattered, the Flying Squad members succeeded in arresting eight suspects on the premises. “One suspect sustained gunshot wounds in the upper arm and upper leg,” she said. Van Rensburg said dairy products and energy drinks that were taken during the hijacking were recovered at the premises.

A firearm with ammunition, a replica firearm, cellphones and a medical bag were also seized. “It was later confirmed that the medical bag was stolen out of a vehicle in Humewood in November 2022. “The eight suspects were detained on charges of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition,” she said.