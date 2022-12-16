Rustenburg – Eight people were arrested for issuing of unlawful drivers and learners licences in North West.
They were arrested on Wednesday in a take-down operation by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit, Crime Intelligence and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
“The suspects – six males and two females aged between 35 and 49 – were apprehended at the Vryburg and Ganyesa municipal licensing and testing centres, Letlhabile near Brits and Kuruman in Northern Cape following the termination of Project Cross Road, which commenced in October 2021.
“The suspects reportedly conducted a number of unlawful driver’s and learner’s licences transactions in exchange for money,” North West provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.
They have been charged with corruption and fraud.
Three traffic department officials arrested in Mpumalanga for licensing fraud
Gauteng’s R6 500 guaranteed driver’s licenses without testing to be probed
SIU lifts lid on licence testing centres fleecing the state of billions
Outa wants Mbalula to extend expired driving licence cards deadline, consider 10-year proposal
“The North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrest and applauded the team members for their tireless efforts that led to the arrests,” Brigadier Mokgwabone said.
In the Western Cape, police said six people aged between 32 and 65 were arrested on Wednesday in connection with irregular activities at three vehicle road worthy testing stations.
“After the alarm was raised by members of the public an investigation was initiated at the testing stations.
“The investigating team gathered information and successfully conducted an undercover operation simultaneously in Goodwood, Philippi and Lansdowne, where the six suspects – including a foreign national – were arrested on charges of fraud and corruption.
“The suspects are expected to appear before the Goodwood and Wynberg Magistrate’s Courts respectively on Monday,” said Western Cape provincial spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut.
He said that in a separate incident, members of the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested a 52-year-old British national in Llandudno on Wednesday on charges of fraud.
“Documentation and computer equipment were also seized as evidence in the case pertaining to the fraudulent letting of property in the Cape Town area. He too is expected to make his court appearance in Wynberg on Monday.”
IOL