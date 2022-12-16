Rustenburg – Eight people were arrested for issuing of unlawful drivers and learners licences in North West. They were arrested on Wednesday in a take-down operation by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit, Crime Intelligence and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspects – six males and two females aged between 35 and 49 – were apprehended at the Vryburg and Ganyesa municipal licensing and testing centres, Letlhabile near Brits and Kuruman in Northern Cape following the termination of Project Cross Road, which commenced in October 2021. “The suspects reportedly conducted a number of unlawful driver’s and learner’s licences transactions in exchange for money,” North West provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said. They have been charged with corruption and fraud.

“The North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena welcomed the arrest and applauded the team members for their tireless efforts that led to the arrests,” Brigadier Mokgwabone said. In the Western Cape, police said six people aged between 32 and 65 were arrested on Wednesday in connection with irregular activities at three vehicle road worthy testing stations. “After the alarm was raised by members of the public an investigation was initiated at the testing stations.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The investigating team gathered information and successfully conducted an undercover operation simultaneously in Goodwood, Philippi and Lansdowne, where the six suspects – including a foreign national – were arrested on charges of fraud and corruption. “The suspects are expected to appear before the Goodwood and Wynberg Magistrate’s Courts respectively on Monday,” said Western Cape provincial spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut. He said that in a separate incident, members of the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested a 52-year-old British national in Llandudno on Wednesday on charges of fraud.

Story continues below Advertisement