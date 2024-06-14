Eight foreign nationals arrested in KZN with R1 million worth of cellphone tower batteries

Police have arrested eight foreign nationals in connection with the theft of cellphone tower batteries worth R1 million. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said “astute investigations” by the King Cetshwayo District’s Economic Infrastructure Task Team officers resulted in the arrest this week.

“The suspects face charges of tampering with essential infrastructure, possession of suspected stolen property, receiving suspected stolen property as well as possession of house breaking implements.” Four of the suspects were arrested in Chatsworth with cellphone tower batteries worth R1 million. Picture: SAPS He said police officers were investigating break-ins at three cellphone towers in the district and on Thursday four suspects were arrested at Gingindlovu for tampering with essential infrastructure. “Further investigations led the task team members to an identified premises in Chatsworth where another four suspects were caught in the act of packaging suspected stolen cellphone tower batteries.”

Netshiunda said a total of 40 cellphone tower batteries from three cellphone network companies, amounting to a value of R1 million were found in the possession of the suspects. "The eight suspects, all from the same neighbouring country, aged between 35 and 49, are due to appear in court today (June 14)." Four of the suspects will appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate's Court, while the other four will appear before the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court.