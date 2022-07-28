Eight months on, North West school girl remains missing

RUSTENBURG – Tshwarelo Makati, an eight-year-old girl who went missing eight months ago in Tlakgameng in the North West province, has still not been found. Tshwarelo went missing on November 2 last year when she left home to go to school. She never returned.

"A search was conducted around the village and surrounding areas of Tlakgameng without any success. Extensive investigations were done and all leads were followed up with no success," said North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a school uniform consisting of a white shirt, dark blue skirt and black school shoes. She is fair in complexion, slender build, and 1m in height with brown eyes. "Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Jannie Haasbroek, of Vryburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on the following cellphone number: 071 354 8102 or Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111.

“Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App from your smartphone," she said. In an unrelated incident, police in KwaZulu-Natal said a 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her baby. "On July 26, 2022, at 14:00, Inanda police were called out to Amaoti where the community reportedly apprehended a 25-year-old woman who was suspected of killing her baby.

“On arrival at the scene, police established that the community had forced the woman to dig up the shallow grave where the remains of her baby were buried," said spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo. The woman was arrested and detained at Inanda police station where she was charged with birth concealment. The body of the baby was transported to a local mortuary. "It is alleged that the woman was pregnant and when she was found without a baby, the neighbours became suspicious and interrogated her. She later told neighbours that the child had died," Ngcobo said.

