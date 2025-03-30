Eight suspects sought after bloody robbery in Durban

The public has raised their voices about crime after armed robbers stormed a Durban shopping centre and shot a customer before fleeing. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said KwaMashu police are searching for eight suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a customer at a business premises in Nogwaja Road on Sunday, March 30.

Ngcobo said reports indicate that the suspects entered a shop and pointed firearms at the employees before they took cellphones and fled the scene. “Cases of business robbery and attempted murder are being investigated by KwaMashu police,” Ngcobo said. A violent armed robbery at Bridge City Shopping Centre left one customer injured. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said stores closed their doors in fear for their lives as the violent robbery took place until emergency services arrived.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a frantic shopper called their Phoenix Operations Centre at approximately 9.53am and informed the controller on duty that shots were being fired inside the shopping centre. Balram said reaction officers were dispatched and on arrival established that several suspects had robbed Ackermans Connect. “Shots from 9mm pistols and rifles were fired as the robbers made their getaway. One female was shot and expedited privately to the hospital,” Balram said.

“The extent of her injuries are unknown at this stage.” Shots were fired at the Bridge City Shopping Centre, leaving one customer injured during a robbery on Sunday morning. This is how Facebook users reacted: Andile Nathan said: “...and then Mkhwanazi (KZN police commissioner) is expected to sit back and handle criminals with care and soft rubber gloves.”

Ay Rish Keed said one man handled the situation with an AK-47. Kasavel Naicker said: “The township economy will suffer. People will stay away. Businesses will close shop. People will be unemployed.” Mo Lee Fee said: “When KZN police start dealing with them, then their families will be the first to defend them. In KZN police we trust.”

A customer was injured during a robbery at the Bridge City Shopping Centre on Sunday morning. Shots were fired during the incident. The incident occurred during the North Regional Durban Business Fair, taking place from March 28-30 in a white marquee opposite the Bridge City Shopping Centre. At least 150 businesses were expected to showcase their locally made products and services. The fair was to feature diverse locally made goods such as furniture from eThekwini Municipality Furniture Making trainees, home supplies, healthcare services, information and communication technology and fashion.