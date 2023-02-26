Eight-year-old girl raped allegedly by a neighbour

Rustenburg- An eight-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 25-year-old neighbour who forced her into a shack where he strangled and raped her in Bronville near Welkom in the Free State. The eight-year-old girl was at the back of their house when the man allegedly grabbed her, forced her into his shack and strangled her. He undressed her and raped the girl on Friday afternoon.

“Information was followed regarding the whereabouts of the alleged rapist in Oppenheimer Park Thabong. The community apprehended the suspect when Thabong SAPS arrived. A 25-year-old suspect was arrested for rape. “The victim was taken to Bongani Hospital for medical treatment. The suspect will appear on 27 February, 2023 in Welkom Magistrate’s Court,“ said Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng. In a separate incident, municipal workers found a body of a foetus at the Theunissen sewerage plant on Friday.

“The police officers received a complaint about a foetus that was lying at the sewerage plant. Upon arrival, the officers spoke to the two workers from Masilonyana Municipality who had called and they showed them where it was lying,” Captain Thakeng said. He said the police officers called the Welkom Forensic Pathology Services to the scene, and they took the foetus to the Welkom State Mortuary. Should anyone have information regarding the whereabouts of the mother who dumped her foetus, they are requested to contact Detective Sergeant Nnana Thekiso of Theunissen Detective Services on 071 442 9749 or telephone number 057 733 6427 during office hours, he said.

