Eight years jail time for warehouse manager caught stealing on CCTV footage

A warehouse manager who was caught red-handed stealing from his employer has been handed an eight year jail sentence. Siyasanga Rasmeni, 38, was convicted of theft in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

According to the provincial Hawks, Rasmeni was employed as a manager at Mthatha Supa Ginja warehouse. His duties entailed safekeeping and control of Supa Ginja stock that was kept in the warehouse. “His further responsibilities included keeping record of stock received and dispatched to other warehouses,” said Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

Explaining the conviction, Mhlakuvana said that during the period between August 4, 2021 and September 6, 2021, Rasmeni was captured live by CCTV footage stealing and loading the stock into a bakkie. “Furthermore, it is reported that Rasmeni on various occasions unlawfully and intentionally dispatched bales of stock from the warehouse without proper documentation. Mhlakuvana said the company owner had approached Rasmeni to account on shortage of stock.

“He in turn produced some fictitious invoices as proof of delivery of the said stock to customers. “After the owner picked up some discrepancies and after watching the CCTV footage, the matter was then referred to Mthatha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks for probing. “The investigation revealed that the employer was in reality prejudiced an amount of over R408,000,” Mhlakuvana said.

Ramseni was arrested on September 21, 2021 and was released on R5,000 bail. Mhlakuvana said Ramseni was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. “Two years of the sentence was wholly suspended on condition he does not commit the same crime during that period,” Mhlakuvana said.