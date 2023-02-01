Ekurhuleni metro cops arrest drunk municipal official driving recklessly

Pretoria – An employee of the Ekurhuleni Municipality has been arrested for allegedly driving a municipal vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Lieutenant Kelebogile Thepa said the 36-year-old employee did not stop at a stop sign and police officers pulled him over, wanting to offer their help.

“On Monday, January 30, 2023 at about 6pm, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers arrested a 36-year-old male municipal employee for reckless and negligent driving, coupled with operating a motor vehicle on a public road while under the influence of an intoxicating substance,” said Thepa. The driver had failed to stop at a stop sign in Nhlengethwa Street in Kwa-Thema, she said. Ekurhuleni metro police arrested a municipal official for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. Picture: EMPD “The officers stopped the driver, curious to see if the employee needed assistance, as there could be an emergency.”

She said the officers also intended to ask the driver why he had disregarded the stop sign. When the officers approached the vehicle, Thepa said, they were met with an overwhelming smell of alcohol and noted the driver’s “bloodshot red eyes”. “A breathalyzer test was conducted, and the driver was found to be over the legal alcohol limit prescribed by law. He was immediately arrested and taken to hospital to have his blood samples drawn, and detained at Springs SAPS,” she said.

She said Ekurhuleni had “zero-tolerance on law breakers” and municipal officials were also required to uphold the law. “We commend the outstanding work by the officers as such resources are intended for service delivery and can never be instruments in the commission of crime,” said Thepa. IOL