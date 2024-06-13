Elderly couple attacked with pangas and robbed on Tzaneen farm

Limpopo police launched a manhunt after an elderly couple, aged 85 and 79, were attacked during a robbery on a farm outside Tzaneen. “No arrests have been effected up to so far and it remains a matter for serious concern to the police,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to (police) information, the couple, aged 85 and 79, respectively were allegedly attacked and firearms stolen on the farm in the Tzaneen policing area on Saturday, June 8, at about 8.30pm.” Police reports indicate that the elderly couple were at home when unknown assailants, armed with pangas broke the windows of the house and gained entry. “The suspects threatened the victims and demanded money and firearms. They tied the couple with shoe laces and assaulted them. They then robbed them of five firearms with ammunition, including rifles and other items,” said Ledwaba.

The assailants then fled the scene on foot. Police were notified of the crime, and a case of house robbery was opened. “A joint search operation was immediately activated to track down the suspects. The team followed the tracks of the suspects, but the suspects noticed them, and jumped off a fence,” Ledwaba said.

“Two of the five stolen firearms, with ammunition were dropped on the ground, and suspects managed to disappear into the bushes around Letsitele Valley road with three of the stolen firearms.” Police recovered the two loaded firearms that were dropped by the assailants. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered police across the province to track down and apprehend the assailants.

Hadebe has praised the police officers who recovered some of the stolen firearms. She also appealed to community members to work closely with the police in order to arrest assailants and to recover the stolen firearms. “Anyone with information should contact Detective Commander Colonel Phoyisa Zitha on 082 414 3309, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, the nearest police or use My SAPS App,” the police appealed.