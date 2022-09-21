Elderly couple get R10K bail over alleged R65m investment fraud

Rustenburg - An elderly couple who lured investors to part with their money by investing in their business, which allegedly operated as a pyramid scheme, appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud and money laundering worth R65 million. Bennie Basson Otto, 68, and Johanna Hendrina Otto, 69, were arrested by the Hawks following investigations into allegations of fraud involving a Potchefstroom-based company called RSA Search (Pty)Ltd, which has an accommodation booking website with the same name, where Bennie Otto is the company director.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is alleged that from 2011, the accused lured approximately 120 investors to invest in his business, and promised them a three percent profit share per month from the income he would generate from advertising and subscriptions," said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. "It is alleged that the accused unlawfully lured investors under the false pretence that his company was a strong and solvent company, and that he was conducting a profitable business. “However, the company collapsed as it was not generating enough income, and through investigations it was revealed that the company allegedly operated like a pyramid scheme, as funds from new investors were used to pay the outstanding dividends of earlier investors and many investors allegedly never received their money back."

Story continues below Advertisement

Bennie Otto was charged with 69 counts of fraud and 31 counts of money laundering, while his wife was charged with a single count of money laundering. They were each released on R10 000 bail and the matter was postponed to November 23 for instructions for the attorney. IOL