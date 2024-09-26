Elderly landlord remanded in custody for allegedly shooting and killing tenant that complained about water, electricity

Murder-accused Paul Badenhorst, 72, appeared before the Brits Magistrate’s Court in North West, facing a charge of murder after he allegedly shot and killed his tenant. North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, said the case against Badenhorst was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application.

“He was arrested Sunday, September 22, 2024, in connection with the murder Frederick Herman Knoetzee, 66,” said Funani. IOL reported on Tuesday that provincial police arrested the 72-year-old landlord following an incident in which he allegedly shot and killed his tenant. North West police arrested Paul Badenhorst after he had an argument with his tenant Frederick Herman Knoetzee, 66, before the landlord shot and killed the tenant. Picture: SAPS The murder happened on Sunday at a plot outside Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits.

“According to the (police) reports, the 66-year-old tenant approached his landlord when he discovered that there was no electricity and water at his place,” Funani said earlier. “Following an argument that ensued between the two, the landlord went inside his house and came back with a firearm and allegedly shot the victim on his upper body.” Police said the landlord then fled from the scene, while the tenant was transported to the hospital.

The victim was declared dead on arrival at the medical facility. “The suspect was arrested during an intelligence driven operation conducted around the Skeerport area. The police also recovered a firearm, which will be subjected to ballistic tests,” said Funani. Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has saluted the police team for the “concerted effort to ensure the arrest of the suspect”.