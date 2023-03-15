Elderly Limpopo businessman allegedly murdered in callous ‘drop a toppie game’

Cape Town – A well-known 59-year-old businessman from Phalaborwa, in Limpopo, was murdered in what is believed to a game after being randomly chosen by a gang. Hannes van Dyk was assaulted on Saturday, March 11 at the Royal Bliss Bar.

According to Maroela Media, an arrest has since been made. Speaking to the publication, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident took place between 1am and 2am. When police arrived, they found Van Dyk bleeding on the ground.

Eugene Mulder, 19, has since been arrested for the murder and has appeared in court. The case has seen police unveil a deadly game in which older men are randomly targeted and assaulted for no apparent reason. According to News24, the name of the game is “drop a toppie” (drop an elderly man).

The gang is made up of men in their late teens and early twenties. There is alleged to have been a spate of attacks recently. Their modus operandi is to visit drinking spots and identify an ‘old toppie’ and harass them until an argument ensues.

The gang then attack the older man. The publication’s source said Van Dyk was struck with an elbow between the eyes. After the alleged assault, Van Dyk collapsed next to the bar counter.

He was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police are looking into claims about previous attacks by the gang. Mulder is expected back in court on Thursday.