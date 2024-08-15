Elderly man, 82, in court for raping eight-year-old girl

A Free State elderly man appeared in the Petrusburg Magistrate Courts’ on Thursday where he’s facing a charge of allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl. Provincial spokesperson, Sergeant Sinah Mpakane, said that in July, the victim was at a school meeting when one of the parents told a teacher that the victim told other children that she normally went to the suspect's house and he allegedly rapes her.

“The case was reported to the police and the suspect was apprehended. The case was referred to the Jacobsdal family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation. Mpakane said the 82-year-old man was still in custody pending the outcome of the bail application. Mpakane said the suspect will make his next appearance on August 22.

In another similar matter, the Sasolburg High Court sentenced a 19-year-old man for raping a 21-year-old physically challenged woman. Mpakane said Tshepo Lethebe was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. Mpakane said the incident took place in February 2021.