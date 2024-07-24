Elderly man dies in Queensburgh house fire

An elderly man died following a house fire in Queensburgh, early on Wednesday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said by the time they arrived, eThekwini Fire was already on scene, tackling the blaze.
“The fire was in both the house and the garage. It was reported that one person was believed to be in the house,” he said.
“Once given the all clear from the eThekwini Fire Department, ALS Paramedics assessed a male believed to be in his late 60s or 70s and found the man to have sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”
Jamieson added that the cause of the fire is unknown, however, the police and fire department will be investigating further.
In a separate incident, a woman has died following a crash at Hella Hella Road outside of Richmond toward Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal.
Jamieson said a truck carrying at least 60 workers veered off the gravel road and crashed into a tree.
“The workers were treated for the various injuries. Emergency teams worked to stabilise them on the scene before they were transported to various Pietermaritzburg and Durban hospitals for further care,” he explained.
Jamieson said a woman, in her 50s, sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.
“At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown however [SA Police Service] SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further,” he said.
IOL News