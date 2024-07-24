Elderly man dies in Queensburgh house fire

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said by the time they arrived, eThekwini Fire was already on scene, tackling the blaze.

“The fire was in both the house and the garage. It was reported that one person was believed to be in the house,” he said.

“Once given the all clear from the eThekwini Fire Department, ALS Paramedics assessed a male believed to be in his late 60s or 70s and found the man to have sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson added that the cause of the fire is unknown, however, the police and fire department will be investigating further.