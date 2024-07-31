Elderly man found murdered in his bathroom in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after a pensioner was found murdered in his home on Tuesday, July 30. The incident took place in Leokaneng Village in Matlala.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 77-year-old man was found stabbed. “The police responded to the murder complaint, and upon arrival, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. He was certified dead at the scene by the emergency medical services personnel. “According to reports, the deceased who resides with other family members was discovered by one of the occupants inside the bathroom. Police have opened a case of murder. It is not yet known how the intruders gained entry to the house and what led to this tragic incident,” Ledwaba said.

Police said the team of investigators is actively pursuing all leads to identify and apprehend the suspect/s responsible for the heinous crime. Police urge anyone with information that could assist in solving this case to come forward and contact the Investigating Officer Sergeant Silvester Pheme on 082 414 3314, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or use My SAPS App. In a separate incident on the same day, police in Motetema, in the Sekhukhune District, responded to an elderly woman who was shot and killed in her Tafelkop home in Mgababa at about 6am.

“Police were alerted about a murder incident in the area and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a 70-year-old female victim lying inside the house with gunshot wounds on the forehead. The members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned for medical assistance but certified her dead on their arrival. “The preliminary report indicated that an unknown male suspect entered the house through an opened door and suddenly shot the elderly woman before fleeing the scene on foot. The suspect was allegedly wearing a balaclava with hand gloves,” Ledwaba said. [email protected]