Elderly man in court for dealing in crystal meth concealed under bags of oranges

Rustenburg - A 64-year-old man arrested after he was allegedly found transporting about 5kg of crystal meth worth R1.2 million concealed under bags of oranges will apply for bail next week. Vasco Matavel appeared in the Springs Magistrate's Court for dealing in drugs.

The case was postponed to November 10 for bail application and to confirm his status in the country. He was arrested by members of the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after his bakkie loaded with oranges was intercepted along the R555, towards Delmas. "The intelligence-driven operation was in concert with the K9 Unit. About 5kg crystal meth valued at R1.2m was uncovered concealed under the oranges," Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said in a statement.

In a separate incident, the Hawks in the Eastern Cape said Lindsay Felix, 35, was sentenced at the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for dealing in drugs. Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said Felix was sentenced to three years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine. "The drugs worth more than R51 000 were forfeited to the State," Mgolodela said.

She said the conviction and sentencing came as a result of project Dynamics and Geneva by the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau of the Gqeberha-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation. "The project was approved in August 2018 to investigate a syndicate involved in drug dealing between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape. A group of suspects was ultimately arrested, seven in the Eastern Cape and three in the Western Cape in September 2021. Some are already serving sentence and three cases are still at court on the trial phase," she said. IOL