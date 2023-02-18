Elderly man went missing while searching for cattle

Rustenburg - An elderly man has gone missing while looking for cattle in Mmukubyane near Makapanstad in North West. Motshipa John Mapoane, 71, of Molema section, Mmukubyane village, went missing on February 8.

"According to information received, it is alleged that he was last seen by his daughter on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at about 8.45am when he went to look for cattle in nearby bushes, but never returned home. "An extensive search was conducted around the neighbourhood, as well as neighbouring villages, without any success," North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh said. Mapoane was wearing blue trousers, a white shirt, blue overall jacket, a pair of black boots and a black cap.

"He was carrying a wooden stick and is dark in complexion, tall in length and skinny with a bald head. Furthermore, he is using chronic medication for epilepsy and high blood pressure. "Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Martin Seleke of Bedwang Detectives on 082 373 9548 or your nearest police station. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App on your smart phone or call Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111," she said. In a separate incident on February 2, Captain Sam Tselanyane said the police in Mogwase request the community's assistance in locating Meshack Molokela, 79, of Unit 5 in Mogwase South.

He was last heard from when he called his brother on Sunday, January 15, telling him that he was in the bush and was not sure where he was. "It is not known what he was wearing when he left his place at Poela village in Manamakgoteng in the area of Moruleng. "Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Lefty Motswadi of the Mogwase Detectives on 082 416 2223. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the My SAPS App or on Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said.

In Koster, the police request the community's assistance in locating 35-year-old Serame Able Moswang, of Lephogoli Street, Reagile, near Koster. "According to information received, he was last seen by his sister on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. "A search was conducted around the township and surrounding areas of Koster without any success. Intensive investigations were done and all leads were followed up, with no success," said Myburgh.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red T-shirt, black cap, black Carvella shoes and an orange overall. He is dark in complexion with brown eyes and a slender body. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Innocent Matuwane, on 082 ‪373 9679 / ‪064 629 8233 / ‪014 543 8607. Meanwhile, Myburgh said the police in Lichtenburg request the community’s assistance in identifying two unknown bodies.

"The body of the first unknown male was found on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at about 1.30am, lying on the road at Elandsfontein on the Lichtenburg/ Mahikeng Road. "A post mortem indicated that he died due to blunt trauma causing body mutilation, possibly caused by a motor vehicle accident. He is 1.6 metres tall, dark in complexion and weighs about 70kg," she said. "The second body of an unknown male was discovered next to the Lichtenburg / Coligny road by farm workers on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at about 4.55pm, approximately 14 kilometres from Lichtenburg.