Elderly Mpumalanga woman among three arrested for R2.5 million in illicit goods

Mpumalanga police have arrested two men and a 61-year-old woman after they were allegedly found in possession of illicit goods in Hazyview on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the men are aged 30 and 35 years.

Mdhluli stated the arrest was made by members from Tactical Response Team, K9 Unit, Public Order Policing, Flying Squad, Mounted Unit, Visible Policing, the Police Bikers, and Detective Services. He said the team was conducting a compliance operation in liquor outlets in Calcutta when they received credible information from residents regarding a truck suspected of transporting contraband goods. He noted that police traced the information to a residential property in Hazyview. Mpumalanga police arrested two men and a 61-year-old woman after they were allegedly found in possession of illicit goods in Hazyview. Picture: Supplied “Upon investigation, a substantial quantity of contraband items were discovered inside a large storage, valued at a street value of over R 2.5 million. It was during this time when the three suspects were cornered and when searching inside the premises, the team also discovered about 10 live ammunition,” he said.

He said the suspects are faced with charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, as well as possession of illicit goods. The trio is currently in police custody pending their court appearance soon. Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, said he appreciated the valuable information from members of the public.