Elderly woman and son arrested with heroin worth R50K

Rustenburg - An elderly woman and her son were arrested in Limpopo for allegedly dealing in drugs with an estimated street value of R50 000. The 63-year-old mother and her 31-year-old son were arrested on Friday, the Hawks said.

"The Hawks received a tip-off about drug-dealing activities and operationalised the information, which led the members to the identified house. “Upon arrival, members conducted a search with the assistance from the Masemola K9 unit. Upon searching the house, suspected heroin with an estimated value of R50 000 was found and seized. "Both suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 19 September 2022 for possession and dealing in drugs,“ said Captain Matimba Maluleke.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks said Ashwin Jugnandan, 46, was arrested for possession of drugs at Cornubia Mall in Durban on Thursday. "The members received information about a suspect who was transporting drugs around the Durban North area and an intelligence-driven operation was conducted. "He was spotted at the mall and a search was conducted of his vehicle. Police found 500g of pure cocaine powder and mandrax tablets with a street value of approximately R204 750," said Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"Jugnandan was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of drugs, as well as dealing in drugs. He appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 16 September 2022." In a separate incident, Hawks spokesperson in the Free State Captain Christopher Singo said a 25-year-old man had been arrested for dealing in dagga. "On Friday, 16 September 2022, the police conducted a joint disruptive operation in the Bloemfontein Willows area, where they visited an apartment where cannabis was allegedly being processed and sold to students.

