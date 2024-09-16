Elderly woman's naked body found below cliff in Ndwedwe

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have opened an inquest docket after the naked body of a 72-year-old elderly woman was discovered several meters below a cliff in Ndwedwe. The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the authorities discovered the body on Wednesday. He confirmed the police had opened an inquest docket to investigate the matter further.

“Police in Ndwedwe are investigating a case of inquest after a body of a woman was found in a cliff at Sbhuceni area. “The body was identified to be that of an elderly woman who was reported missing on September 2. Post-mortem results will determine the cause of death,” said Netshiunda. The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) members were called to the scene on Wednesday. Upon their arrival, they found a 72-year-old woman's body, partially naked from the waist down.

According to Rusa spokesperson, Prem Balram said that according to the reports, the woman had left her home on Sunday to consume alcohol at a local tavern but failed to return. “It was established that she left to consume alcohol at a tavern on Sunday but did not return. “The deceased was located by members of the community who formulated a search party. She is believed to have been murdered and dumped but this is yet to be confirmed. She was naked from below the waist,” said Balram.