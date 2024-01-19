Eleven people charged with murder connected to Port St Johns taxi violence, released

Eleven people who were arrested in connection with the taxi violence in the Port St Johns area in the Eastern Cape that left three people dead, have been released. Police said the charges against the accused were provisionally withdrawn.

They were expected to appear in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing an array of charges ranging from murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property. The charges stem from the incident that took place on Tuesday morning where two taxi associations were allegedly engaged in a shoot-out at the Port St Johns taxi rank. An 11-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet during the incident and rushed to hospital, while three security officials from one taxi association from Lusikisiki were killed.

It is further alleged that five people from the Port St Johns side sustained gunshot wounds and three vehicles were torched. Speaking about the court matter provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects were not enrolled in court due to insufficient evidence. “The suspects were subsequently released. A team of detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation are investigating the cases and the investigation is ongoing,” Mawisa said.

“Police are requesting that the team be given space to work on the investigation and any further progress will be communicated.” A strong police presence is at the scene. In condemning the attack, provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene urged feuding taxi associations to work together and find amicable solutions to their ongoing disagreements.